UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 1

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 5,949 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Monday it has begun enrolling adults for a U.S.-funded, 30,000-subject late-stage study of its high profile COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

* COPPER: London copper prices hit their highest in more than two years after data showed top consumer China saw a strong expansion in manufacturing activity in August. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly two weeks, as the dollar slipped to multi-year lows on bets that U.S. interest rates would stay lower for a longer period after the Federal Reserve's new policy framework. GOL/

* OIL: Oil prices recovered, erasing overnight losses, as investors moved into risk assets and away from the safe-haven U.S. dollar which tumbled to multi-year lows. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed its second week lower on Friday as traders headed into the long weekend worried about a choppy post-pandemic economic rebound, while Greggs slipped on a report a COVID-19 outbreak had forced it to close its depot in Leeds..L

