UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,214 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35% ahead of cash market open.

* EASYJET: British budget airline EZJ.L on Tuesday said that full-year profit would come in at the upper end of expectations, with revenues boosted by pilot strikes at rivals British Airways ICAG.L and Ryanair RYA.I.

*PAGEGROUP: The British recruiter PAGE.L warned on Tuesday its annual operating profit will be lower than previously forecasted, hit by Brexit, the ongoing Hong Kong protests and signs that growth in continental Europe could be slowing.

*ROBERT WALTERS: The recruiting company RWA.L said on Tuesday its third-quarter gross profit fell 11% in the United Kingdom, hurt by the lingering impact of Brexit uncertainty and warned overall earnings would not grow this year.

*S4 CAPITAL: Martin Sorrell's advertising vehicle SFOR.L on Tuesday said its digital content unit, MediaMonks, would merge with U.S.-based marketing agency Firewood as the company pushes further into a lucrative digital space.

*GOLD: Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.

*OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by overnight gains in industrial commodities, while unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador raised concerns of supply disruption, adding to support.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Monday fuelled by hopes of an end to the stand-off between the world's two largest economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying his administration had a "very good chance" of making a trade deal with China.

