UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 8
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,214 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
*LSE: Hong Kong's bourse on Tuesday scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion approach for the stock Exchange LSE.L after failing to convince LSE management to back a move that could have transformed both global financial services giants.
*DS SMITH: Packaging firm Liqui-Box Corp on Monday agreed to sell its bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging to comply with requirements from Britain's competition watchdog over the U.S.-based company's takeover of DS Smith's SMDS.L plastics business.
*EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS: Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc ESLE.L said on Monda, DBAY Advisors Limited, its third-largest shareholder, has been granted more time to make a firm takeover offer for the haulage company, and that their talks are ongoing.
*GOLD: Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.
*OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, buoyed by overnight gains in industrial commodities, while unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador raised concerns of supply disruption, adding to support.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Monday fuelled by hopes of an end to the stand-off between the world's two largest economies, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying his administration had a "very good chance" of making a trade deal with China.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Physiomics PLC
PYSM.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Plutus Powergen PLC
<PPGL.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
PRS Reit PLC
PRSR.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
easyJet plc
EZJ.L
Q4 2019 Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
YouGov PLC
YOU.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Electrocomponents PLC
ECM.L
Q2 2020 Trading Statement Release
Stock Spirits Group PLC
STCK.L
Pre-close Trading Statement Release
