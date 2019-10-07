UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 7

Adds company news items and futures

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,143 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.01% ahead of cash markets open.

*TESCO: Tesco's TSCO.L financial arm confirmed on Monday that it has appointed John Kingman, the businessman who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks in the financial crisis, to its board as a non-executive director.

*SIG: The building materials supplier SHI.L said on Monday it expects significantly lower annual profit in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses as it battles further deterioration in construction activity in key markets.

*DE LA RUE: The banknote and passport printer DLAR.L said on Monday named Clive Vacher as chief executive officer to replace Martin Sutherland, whose departure was announced in May after the company warned of a profit downturn for the year.

*OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on ending the U.S.-China trade war.

*GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of this week's Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would likely disagree to a broad trade deal with the United States.

*The UK blue-chip index rose 1.1% on Friday after encouraging U.S. job data calmed investors' nerves but the bourse still posted its worst week since that of Oct. 12 last year.

