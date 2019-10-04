UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4

Adds company news items and futures

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 48 points at 7,125 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.63% ahead of cash market open.

* BP: British oil major BP.L said on Friday upstream business head Bernard Looney will succeed Bob Dudley as chief executive officer when he retires next year after holding the role for nearly a decade.

*EASYJET : The airline operator EZJ.L is looking at some of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook's TCG.D assets, the airline's Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told German newspaper Die Welt.

* OIL: Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as weak U.S. economic data fanned fears over sluggish growth, with investors awaiting a key jobs report that could cement expectations for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Thursday after sluggish U.S. services data cemented fears of a global slowdown triggered by a string of weak manufacturing data, while the UK appeared to have tipped into a recession.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)

