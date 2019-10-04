UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 48 points at 7,125 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: Investors in the British stock exchange LSE.L have told Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) that any bid must contain more cash and be up to 20% higher to persuade them to engage, three shareholders and a banking source close to the deal said.

* THOMAS COOK: Spain is preparing a plan worth 300 million euros ($328 million) to shore up the economies of its sun-drenched tourist spots after the collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook TCG.L, acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta ANTO.L, one of the world's top copper miners, negotiated on Thursday with workers in hopes of staving off a strike at its small Antucoya deposit in northern Chile, though union leaders said there had been little progress in discussions.

* OIL: Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as weak U.S. economic data fanned fears over sluggish growth, with investors awaiting a key jobs report that could cement expectations for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Thursday after sluggish U.S. services data cemented fears of a global slowdown triggered by a string of weak manufacturing data, while the UK appeared to have tipped into a recession.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Strategic Equity Capital

SEC.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Rosslyn Data Technologies

RDTR.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Newmark Security

NWMS.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

PHI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

ICG Enterprise Trust

ICGT.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

