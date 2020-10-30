UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 30

Oct 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 13 points higher at 5,594 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: BP plc BP.L plans to stop producing fuel in Australia and will convert its Kwinana oil refinery, the biggest of the country's four, into a fuel import terminal, thanks to tough competition in the Asian market, the global major said.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L said it was ramping up production at it Mars Corridor And Appomattox platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut due to Hurricane Zeta.

* PIZZAEXPRESS: PizzaExpress said it would cut another 1,300 jobs across its 370 UK restaurants as new coronavirus restrictions, especially in city centres, kept consumers from eating out.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose as the dollar retreated, supported by worries of soaring coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe as well as uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

* OIL: Oil prices tumbled, touching a five-month low and extending the previous day's sharp decline on the impact renewed coronavirus lockdowns could have on oil demand.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell on Thursday as concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases might derail a fragile economic recovery, offsetting a clutch of positive earnings from Royal Dutch Shell and Lloyds Bank.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ConvaTec Group Plc

CTEC.L

Q3 trading statement

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

ICAG.L

Q3 earnings

Computacentre Plc

CCC.L

Q3 trading statement

