UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 29

Oct 29 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 8 points lower at 5,575

on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L competing vaccine, the Times reported.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered STAN.L said third-quarter profit slid 40% on higher credit impairment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and lower interest rates, although a tighter rein on costs helped it beat expectations.

* ASTON MARTIN: British luxury car maker Aston Martin AML.L is testing investor appetite for risky assets days before the U.S. election with a 840-million-pound junk bond sale, one of the largest deals of its kind in Europe this year.

* GOLD: Gold edged up after a plunge in the previous session as surging global coronavirus cases and fears of a contested U.S. presidential election spurred demand, although a strong dollar capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading, regaining some of the ground lost in a 5% slump overnight, amid the prospect of tighter short-term supply with two-thirds of U.S. output shut in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Zeta slammed Louisiana.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 2.6% lower on Wednesday as investors dumped riskier assets on fears of more lockdowns and uncertainty over a British trade deal with the EU.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EVRAZ Plc

EVRE.L

Q3 trading update

Angle Plc

AGLE.L

HY earnings

BT Group Plc

BT.L

HY earnings

Smith & Nephew Plc

SN.L

Q3 trading statement

WPP Plc

WPP.L

Q3 trading statement

KAZ Minerals Plc

KAZ.L

Q3 production report

Indivior Plc

INDV.L

Q3 earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.