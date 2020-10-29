PFE

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 29

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 8 points lower at 5,575 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

Oct 29 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 8 points lower at 5,575

on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L competing vaccine, the Times reported.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered STAN.L said third-quarter profit slid 40% on higher credit impairment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and lower interest rates, although a tighter rein on costs helped it beat expectations.

* ASTON MARTIN: British luxury car maker Aston Martin AML.L is testing investor appetite for risky assets days before the U.S. election with a 840-million-pound junk bond sale, one of the largest deals of its kind in Europe this year.

* GOLD: Gold edged up after a plunge in the previous session as surging global coronavirus cases and fears of a contested U.S. presidential election spurred demand, although a strong dollar capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading, regaining some of the ground lost in a 5% slump overnight, amid the prospect of tighter short-term supply with two-thirds of U.S. output shut in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Zeta slammed Louisiana.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 2.6% lower on Wednesday as investors dumped riskier assets on fears of more lockdowns and uncertainty over a British trade deal with the EU.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EVRAZ Plc

EVRE.L

Q3 trading update

Angle Plc

AGLE.L

HY earnings

BT Group Plc

BT.L

HY earnings

Smith & Nephew Plc

SN.L

Q3 trading statement

WPP Plc

WPP.L

Q3 trading statement

KAZ Minerals Plc

KAZ.L

Q3 production report

Indivior Plc

INDV.L

Q3 earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN AGLE WPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters