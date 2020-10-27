UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 11 points lower at 5,781 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L posted a 35% drop in quarterly profit, better than expected, as higher loan loss provisions on the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic were cushioned by the reining in of expenses.

* Rolls-Royce: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L plans to temporarily close factories, reduce working hours and cut benefits as part of new cost-cutting measures, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over a global economic recovery and bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices eked out small gains after recent sharp losses, but sentiment remained subdued as a surge in global coronavirus cases hit prospects for crude demand while supply is rising.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.2% lower on Monday weighed by travel and energy stocks, while a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases stoked fears of a faltering economic recovery and dragged down European markets.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Luxfer Holdings Plc

LXFR.L

Q3 earnings

Whitbread Plc

WTB.L

HY earnings

Bloomsburry Publishing Plc

BLPU.L

HY earnings

Renalytix AI Plc

RENX.L

Q4 earnings

HSBC Holdings Plc

HSBA.L

Q3 earnings

BP Plc

BP.L

Q3 earnings

Hunting Plc

HTG.L

Trading statement

St. James Place Plc

SJP.L

New Business Announcement

First Derivatives Plc

FDPF.L

Q2 earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

