UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - cBritain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 32 points lower at 5,828 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.82% ahead of cash market open.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to an over one-week low, as the dollar firmed and talks about the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress.

* OIL: Oil extended last week's losses, falling nearly 2% as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe prompted concern over crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hit sentiment.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Friday, boosted by upbeat Barclays' earnings and rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal before year end, but the blue-chip FTSE 100 still logged its second weekly decline on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions.

