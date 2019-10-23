US Markets

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 23

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,197 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items and futures

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,197 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.07% ahead of cash market open.

* METRO BANK: Vernon Hill, the founding chairman of struggling British lender Metro Bank MTRO.L has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, handing interim control to board member Michael Snyder.

* HOCHSCHILD MINING: Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L reported a near 9% jump in third-quarter gold production, helped by higher output at its Inmaculada mine in southern Peru, and said its debt has more than halved in the period.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L reported a 4.6% rise in quarterly copper output, buoyed by better quality ore from its Centinela mine in northern Chile, but warned that recent unrest in the South American country could hurt production.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady, as investors awaited more clarity on the Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war, but a rally in the bond markets provided modest support to the bullion.

* OIL: Oil fell after gaining over 1% in the previous session as U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles, but the possibility of deeper output cuts from OPEC and its allies contained the decline.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Tuesday as uncertainty over whether British lawmakers would support the government's Brexit deal took its toll on the pound.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular