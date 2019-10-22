UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,168 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.03% ahead of cash markets open.

* WHITBREAD: Hotel chain owner Whitbread Plc WTB.L reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit kept companies from spending on business travel in the United Kingdom.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: British household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser RB.L has cut its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year, blaming a drop in retail orders for Mucinex in the United States and a drop in demand for its Enfamil baby products in China.

* PENDRAGON: Car dealer Pendragon PDG.L reported a fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it expects weak consumer confidence in Britain to continue as the nation figures out how and when it will leave the European Union.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Tuesday it was on track to meet annual output targets after production rose 4% in the third quarter, driven by a ramp up at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and rise in coking coal production.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins Plc TPK.L, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, on Tuesday halted plans to sell its plumbing and heating division, citing "unprecedented level" of market uncertainty.

* GOLD: Gold was largely muted on Tuesday, weighed down by buoyant Asian shares that cheered progress in trade talks between the United States and China, but found support from a lack of clarity in the negotiation details.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

