UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,168 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* SPORTS DIRECT/GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: Mike Ashley-led retail group Sports Direct SPD.L dropped its bid to take over Goals Soccer Centres, citing insufficient cooperation from the troubled football pitch operator's board.
* GOLD: Gold was largely muted on Tuesday, weighed down by buoyant Asian shares that cheered progress in trade talks between the United States and China, but found support from a lack of clarity in the negotiation details.
* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Whitbread Plc
WTB.L
HY Earnings release
Essensys Plc
ESYS.L
FY Earnings release
Anglo American Plc
AAL.L
Q3 Production report
Travis Perkins Plc
TPK.L
Q3 Trading statement
St. James Place Plc
SJP.L
Q3 New Business Announcement
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
RB.L
Q3 Interim management statement
Georgia Capital Plc
CGEO.L
FY Earning release
Bunzl Plc
BNZL.L
Q3 Trading statement release
