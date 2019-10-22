UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,168 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SPORTS DIRECT/GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: Mike Ashley-led retail group Sports Direct SPD.L dropped its bid to take over Goals Soccer Centres, citing insufficient cooperation from the troubled football pitch operator's board.

* GOLD: Gold was largely muted on Tuesday, weighed down by buoyant Asian shares that cheered progress in trade talks between the United States and China, but found support from a lack of clarity in the negotiation details.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Whitbread Plc

WTB.L

HY Earnings release

Essensys Plc

ESYS.L

FY Earnings release

Anglo American Plc

AAL.L

Q3 Production report

Travis Perkins Plc

TPK.L

Q3 Trading statement

St. James Place Plc

SJP.L

Q3 New Business Announcement

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

RB.L

Q3 Interim management statement

Georgia Capital Plc

CGEO.L

FY Earning release

Bunzl Plc

BNZL.L

Q3 Trading statement release

