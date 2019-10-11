UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 11

Adds company news items and futures

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 24 points at 7,163 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.54% ahead of cash markets open.

*QUIZ: The fast fashion chain QUIZ.L reported a 5% drop in half-year revenue, blaming lower customer traffic on the British high street.[nL3N26W1AJ]

*MAN GROUP: The British hedge fund manager EMG.L posted a 1.5% fall in assets under management in the three months to the end of September, hit by net outflows of client cash and adverse currency moves.[nFWN26V0Y7]

*EI GROUP: The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking into Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate's deal to buy larger rival Ei Group EIGE.L to become Britain's biggest pub operator.

*DART GROUP: The owner of British airline and tour operator Jet2 DDTG.L, said it had seen stronger demand for some of its products since Thomas Cook entered into compulsory liquidation last month, and expects full-year pretax profit to exceed market expectations.

*TP ICAP: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it had fined a unit of TP ICAP TCAPI.L 15.4 million pounds in relation to an investigation over some trades in 2008-2011, after the watchdog found some former managers failed to act with "due skill, care and diligence".

*JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L saw net outflows of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) in the third quarter, mainly from its European growth strategy. nASP0017ZR]

*OIL: Oil prices climbed early on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their trade war.

*GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, settling into a narrow range as investors awaited more clarity on global uncertainties including trade and Brexit, helping the metal shake off initial declines driven by hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-China talks.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% after flipping back and forth during the day on mixed signals over the state of affairs between Beijing and Washington.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)

((Aniruddha.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.