UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 19 points at 7,427 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.12% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L combo therapy to treat a form of lung disease, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L on Tuesday posted a 7% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from better margins and cost cuts.

*JD SPORTS FASHION: Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said it has referred JD Sports Fashion's JD.L acquisition of smaller rival Footasylum to an in-depth investigation, as it believes the completed deal may stem market competition.

* WPP: World's largest advertising agency WPP.L has appointed John Rogers, the boss of retailer Sainsbury's Argos SBRY.L, as its new finance director, to take over from the outgoing Paul Richardson in early 2020.

* PRUDENTIAL: Prudential Plc's PRU.L Asian asset management unit Eastspring Investments is buying 50.1% of Thanachart Fund Management Co. Ltd. (TFUND) for 4.21 billion baht ($137.5 million), just a year after entering the Thai mutual fund market via an acquisition.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, hovering near the two-month low hit in the previous session, as uncertainties arising from the U.S.-China trade war bolstered the dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2% lower on Monday weighed by oil majors as concerns over global growth resurfaced due to a weak economic outlook for the world's largest crude importer, China, amid simmering trade tensions with the United States.

