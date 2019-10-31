UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Commodities

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,327 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC: HSBC 0005.HK, HSBA.L on Thursday cut its best lending rate in Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, lowering it by 12.5 basis points to 5%, effective on Friday, November 1.

* LSE: Italy's Treasury needs more information from the London Stock Exchange LSE.L about the future of MTS, an Italian electronic fixed income trading market majority-owned by the LSE, top official Alessandro Rivera told Reuters on Wednesday.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year but signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors banked on more economic stimulus by China after weak PMI data, partly recovering from losses in the previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.

* EX-DIVS: Unilever ULVR.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3% on Wednesday as a rally in pharmaceutical stocks led by industry giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca helped the FTSE 100 outshine most global peers.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BT Group PC

BT.L

Q2 Earnings Release

IAG

ICAG.L

Q3 Earnings Release

Lloyds Banking Group

LLOY.L

Q3 Interim Management Statement

Smith+Nephew

SN.L

Q3 Trading Statement

Indivior

INDV.L

Q3 Earnings Release

Royal Dutch Shell

RDSa.L

Q3 Earnings Release

