UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 28

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 5,702 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTON MARTIN: Daimler DAIGn.DE unit Mercedes-Benz is to lift its stake in Britain's Aston Martin AML.L to up to 20% by 2023, making it one of the struggling British carmaker's largest shareholders, Aston said.

* UNILEVER: Unilever's UNA.AS, ULVR.L boards have decided to proceed with the consumer goods giant's plans to unify its Anglo-Dutch corporate structure into a single entity based in London.

* X5: Russia's largest food retailer X5 PJPq.L is putting its digital businesses at the heart of a new strategy as it expects the online retail market to grow by over 300% in the next three years, spurred on by the impact of the pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed, staying above the $1,900-mark, as uncertainties about U.S. elections and surging global COVID-19 cases countered pressure from a firmer dollar and fading hopes of an immediate U.S. stimulus package.

* OIL: Oil prices slid about 2% giving up most of the previous day's gains, as a surge in U.S. crude stocks and growing coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe fanned fears of a supply glut in oil and weaker fuel demand.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.1% lower on Tuesday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs across parts of England offset the impact of progress in Brexit talks and of positive results from Europe's biggest bank HSBC.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Next Plc

NXT.L

Q3 trading statement

Elementis Plc

ELM.L

Q3 trading statement

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GSK.L

Q3 earnings

Santandar UK Plc

SANS_pa.L

Q3 earnings

