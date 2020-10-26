UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 32 points lower at 5,828 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.L is seeking court approval to sell its partner's share of diamonds from a mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, a filing this week showed, hoping to recover around C$120 million plus legal fees and other costs.

* COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS: Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd CCL.AX said Coca-Cola European Partners CCEPC.L offered to buy the Australian bottler for A$9.23 billion ($6.58 billion), in what would be the country's biggest deal this year.

* UK REGULATORS: UK regulators are considering plans to allow banks to start paying dividends again next year, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to an over one-week low, as the dollar firmed and talks about the new U.S. coronavirus aid package showed no signs of progress.

* OIL: Oil extended last week's losses, falling nearly 2% as a surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe prompted concern over crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hit sentiment.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Friday, boosted by upbeat Barclays' earnings and rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal before year end, but the blue-chip FTSE 100 still logged its second weekly decline on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Kin and Carta Plc

KCT.L

FY earnings

PZ Cussons Plc

PZC.L

Trading statement

RPS Group Plc

RPS.L

Q3 trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.