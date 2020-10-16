UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Adds company news items, futures

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 29 points higher at 5,862 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.66% ahead of the cash market open.

* MAN GROUP: British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L reported a 4.4% rise in funds under management, as it saw a recovery in markets after a steep selloff earlier in the year when most of the world was under coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management's assets under management rose by 16.5 billion pounds in the third quarter to 55.7 billion pounds due to the acquisition of rival Merian Global Advisers, though it saw 1 billion pounds in net outflows, it said on Friday.

* SUPERDRY: British fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Nick Gresham has decided to step down with immediate effect.

* J D WETHERSPOON: The head of British pub operator J D Wetherspoon JDW.L warned on Friday of the threat posed to his industry and the wider economy from measures to try to contain the coronavirus, after the company sank to an annual loss.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.7% lower on Thursday, a near-two week low as concerns over new coronavirus restrictions and Brexit-related uncertainty prompted investors to book profits after a rally earlier in the month.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.