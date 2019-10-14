UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14

Adds company news items and futures

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,257 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers with futures up 0.13% ahead of cash markets open.

* ASHMORE: The emerging markets-focused money manager ASHM.L said assets under management were broadly flat at the end of September from the prior quarter, as inflows of client cash offset investment losses.

* SOPHOS: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it would take cybersecurity company Sophos Group SOPH.L private in a deal valuing the British company at about $3.8 billion.

* SUPERDRY: The founder of British fashion group SDRY.L, Julian Dunkerton, who won an acrimonious battle to rejoin the board in April, has become the firm's permanent chief executive.

* LAURA ASHLEY: The clothing and furnishing retailer ALY.L said on Monday it had named Sagar Mavani as its chief financial officer, replacing Seán Anglim who has been with the company for more than two decades.

* JOHN MENZIES: The aviation services group MNZS.L said on Monday it had appointed former Swissport finance chief Alvaro Gomez-Reino as its chief financial officer.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday, extending falls for a third session as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks increased risk appetite, while a slight uptick in dollar also weighed on prices.

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday as scant details on the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China undercut last week's optimism over the thaw that helped to lift crude markets by 2%.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.8% on Friday as a rally in sterling triggered by Ireland's optimism of Britain leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion hit the dollar-earning constituents of the index.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)

((Aniruddha.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.