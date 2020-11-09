US Markets
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 9

Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 71 points higher at 5,981 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* G4S: Canadian security firm GardaWorld, which launched a hostile bid last month for larger rival G4S Plc GFS.L, said on Sunday it has extended its offer after the British company repeatedly rejected its offers.

* CODEMASTERS: British videogame developer Codemasters Group Holdings CDM.L said on Friday it had received a buyout offer from U.S.-based videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O for 485 pence per share.

* TRADE TALKS: The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Sunday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain.

* GOLD: Gold prices firmed, bolstered by a weaker dollar and hopes of more coronavirus stimulus measures under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

* OIL: Oil prices gained more than 2%, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk appetite, offsetting worries about impact on fuel demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher on Friday, although gains were limited by concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a Brexit-trade deal, while investors waited for the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Dignity Plc

DTY.L

Q3 trading statement

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

ULE.L

Q3 trading statement

On the Beach

OTB.L

FY trading update

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

