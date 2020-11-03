US Markets
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 3

Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 .index is seen opening 50 points higher at 5,705 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* G4S: British private security firm G4S GFS.L has rejected a takeover proposal from U.S. rival Allied Universal Security Services, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged down, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election with President Donald Trump closely trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped as worries about soaring COVID-19 cases, rapidly rising Libyan supply and U.S election jitters outweighed growing hopes that major producers would hold back on planned production increases.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.4% higher on Monday, as Ocado OCDO.L led gains after raising its full year earnings outlook, while mid-caps fell, as England faced the prospect of entering a nearly one-month lockdown later in the week.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Associated British Foods Plc

ABF.L

FY earnings

Senior Plc

SNR.L

Trading statement

Genel Energy Plc

GENL.L

Trading statement and operations update

DS Smith Plc

SMDS.L

Pre-close trading statement

Weir Group

WEIR.L

Interim management statement

