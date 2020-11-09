UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 71 points higher at 5,981 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.20% ahead of cash market open.

* ON THE BEACH: Holiday package provider On The Beach OTB.L warned of a hit to seat capacity due to England's four-week ban on international leisure travel, and said annual adjusted pretax profit is at break-even levels.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Real estate agent Countrywide Plc CWD.L said it has received an early-stage approach from real estate management firm Connells Ltd to buy the British firm for 250 pence a share.

* DIGNITY: Funeral services provider Dignity Plc DTY.L said its revenue rose 4% in the nine months this year as it conducted more burials and cremations and added that it had deferred the search for a new chief executive officer.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP TCAPI.L, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, said global revenue fell 19% in the third quarter and detailed plans of a restructuring which will save 35 million pounds ($46.18 million) annually from the end of next year.

* FIRSTGROUP: British transport company FirstGroup FGP.L said it had agreed covenant amendments with its lending banks and other investors for two tests next year as part of plan to be prudent during the pandemic.

* POLYMETAL: Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L has increased its 2020 capex plan to $540 million, the company said in a presentation.

* GOLD: Gold prices firmed, bolstered by a weaker dollar and hopes of more coronavirus stimulus measures under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

* OIL: Oil prices gained more than 2%, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk appetite, offsetting worries about impact on fuel demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher on Friday, although gains were limited by concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a Brexit-trade deal, while investors waited for the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

