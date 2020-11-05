UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

Nov 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 2 points lower at 5,581 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said the country's health regulator had given the go-ahead for clinical trials of AstraZeneca PLC's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine.

* SAINSBURY: British supermarket group Sainsbury SBRY.L will announce plans to cut 3,000 jobs, alongside its first-half results on Thursday, The Times reported.

* BARCLAYS: A former Barclays BARC.L trader, who fled to his native France before being convicted in London of helping rig Euribor interest rates, has won a court battle against extradition to Britain to serve an eight-year jail sentence, his lawyer said.

* GOLD: Gold firmed as investors were cautiously optimistic Democrat Joe Biden would edge past President Donald Trump in a tight race to the White House, boosting the likelihood of more economic stimulus.

* OIL: Oil dropped as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House but the Republicans look likely to retain Senate control, decreasing the chances of any huge COVID-19 relief package.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.7% higher on Wednesday as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters, although investors remained cautious on prospects of a contested outcome to the U.S. presidential elections.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Tate & Lyle Plc

TATE.L

HY results

RDI Reit Plc

RDI.L

FY trading statement

Biffa Plc

BIFF.L

HY earnings

Wincanton Plc

WIN.L

HY earnings

Derwent London Plc

DLN.L

Q3 business update

Kin and Carta Plc

KCT.L

FY earnings

AVEVA Group Plc

AVV.L

HY earnings

AstraZeneca Plc

AZN.L

Q3 earnings

RSA Insurance Group Plc

RSA.L

Q3 trading statement

J Sainsbury Plc

SBRY.L

HY earnings

Lancashire Holdings Ltd

LRE.L

Q3 trading statement

Auto Trader Group Plc

AUTOA.L

HY earnings

Trainline Plc

TRNT.L

HY earnings

Inchcape Plc

INCH.L

Q3 trading statement

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

HIK.L

Trading statement

RDI Reit Plc

RDI.L

FY earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.