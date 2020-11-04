UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 4

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 46 points higher at 5,833 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.90% ahead of cash market open.

* MARKS AND SPENCER: British retailer Marks and Spencer MKS.L slumped to a first-half loss, the first in its 94 years as a publicly listed company, after clothing sales were hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Doorstep lender Provident Financial Plc PFG.L said collection performance in its home credit business has now aligned with pre-coronavirus levels, with the company on track to meet market expectations for the year.

* MITIE GROUP: Outsourcer Mitie Group MTO.L said it would now issue fewer shares to buy rival Interserve's support services arm, lowering the deal value to 190 million pounds ($274 million), while saying its board does not plan to declare an interim dividend.

* GOLD: Gold fell as the dollar strengthened after U.S. President Donald Trump grabbed an early lead in the key state of Florida, muddying the path for his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

* OIL: Oil rose around 2% after industry data showed crude inventories in the United States fell sharply, but trading was choppy as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remained unclear.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 2.3% higher on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.

($1 = 0.7686 pounds)

