UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 4

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 46 points higher at 5,833 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: British oil major BP BP.L is close to selling its central London headquarters for about 250 million pounds ($325.28 million)as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to cut costs, the Financial Times reported.

* UK REGULATOR: The British government is in talks with U.S. data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N in an attempt to strengthen its test-and-trace program for COVID-19, the Financial Times reported.

* GOLD: Gold fell as the dollar strengthened after U.S. President Donald Trump grabbed an early lead in the key state of Florida, muddying the path for his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

* OIL: Oil rose around 2% after industry data showed crude inventories in the United States fell sharply, but trading was choppy as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election remained unclear.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 2.3% higher on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Marks and Spencer Group Plc

MKS.L

HY results

Provident Financial Plc

PFG.L

Q3 trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

($1 = 0.7686 pounds)

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

