UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 50 points higher at 5,705 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.79% ahead of cash market open.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods ABF.L reported a 40% fall in full-year earnings, with a COVID-19-related hit to profit at its Primark clothing business outweighing increases at its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients divisions.

* WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air WIZZ.L said passenger numbers were 69% lower this October compared to last October, as the pandemic continues to crush demand for flying.

* CREST: British homebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L forecast annual earnings ahead of market expectations and reinstated dividend due to strong recovery in the housing market, but warned of fresh challenges in the face of the new coronavirus lockdown.

* AMIGO: Amigo AMGO.L said it has dropped plans to resume new lending until 2021, and would instead focus on loan collections and clearing a backlog of customer complaints as the pandemic continued to cast a pall over its business.

* SENIOR: Senior Plc SNR.L said its revenue was unlikely to recover before 2022 as the British aerospace supplier grapples with setbacks to jet production and global travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged down, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. presidential election with President Donald Trump closely trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national opinion polls.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped as worries about soaring COVID-19 cases, rapidly rising Libyan supply and U.S election jitters outweighed growing hopes that major producers would hold back on planned production increases.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.4% higher on Monday, as Ocado OCDO.L led gains after raising its full year earnings outlook, while mid-caps fell, as England faced the prospect of entering a nearly one-month lockdown later in the week.

