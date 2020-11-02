Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 5,564 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 13 points lower at 5,564 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27% ahead of cash market open.

* RYANAIR: Ireland's Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades, and warned that the COVID-19 crisis could force further cuts and leave capacity next summer as little as half of normal levels.

* HISCOX: Insurer Hiscox HSX.L said it reserved $75 million for catastrophe claims in the third quarter, with the most active North American wind season on record and another significant wildfire season in California.

* OCADO: Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group would buy two robotics companies for a total of $287 million.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods ABF.L, the owner of clothing retailer Primark, said it estimated it would lose 375 million pounds ($484 million) of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

* GVC: Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC GVC.L warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain's latest coronavirus lockdown.

* GOLD: Gold ticked higher as caution crept in ahead of Tuesday's hotly contested U.S. presidential elections, sparking some bids for the safe-haven metal, though a resilient dollar capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 3% on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. presidential election week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% lower on Friday, logging its biggest monthly drop since a brutal sell-off in March, as a new wave of regional COVID-19 restrictions threatened a nascent economic recovery.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular