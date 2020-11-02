UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 13 points lower at 5,564 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27% ahead of cash market open.

* RYANAIR: Ireland's Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades, and warned that the COVID-19 crisis could force further cuts and leave capacity next summer as little as half of normal levels.

* HISCOX: Insurer Hiscox HSX.L said it reserved $75 million for catastrophe claims in the third quarter, with the most active North American wind season on record and another significant wildfire season in California.

* OCADO: Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group would buy two robotics companies for a total of $287 million.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods ABF.L, the owner of clothing retailer Primark, said it estimated it would lose 375 million pounds ($484 million) of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

* GVC: Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC GVC.L warned of a 43 million pound ($55.5 million) hit to profit if its gambling stores remained closed for all of November under Britain's latest coronavirus lockdown.

* GOLD: Gold ticked higher as caution crept in ahead of Tuesday's hotly contested U.S. presidential elections, sparking some bids for the safe-haven metal, though a resilient dollar capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 3% on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. presidential election week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% lower on Friday, logging its biggest monthly drop since a brutal sell-off in March, as a new wave of regional COVID-19 restrictions threatened a nascent economic recovery.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.