UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 13 points lower at 5,564 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.

* UK REGULATOR: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will impose a new month-long national lockdown in England until Dec. 2, said ITV's political editor.

* BHP: BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, the world's biggest listed miner, said it has submitted a letter of commitment to responsible copper production under the Copper Mark framework, launched by the International Copper Association in April last year.

* EASYJET: EasyJet EZJ.L is considering options to bolster its finances, and is not against state support to help the airline get through the coronavirus pandemic, said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

* GOLD: Gold ticked higher as caution crept in ahead of Tuesday's hotly contested U.S. presidential elections, sparking some bids for the safe-haven metal, though a resilient dollar capped gains.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 3% on worries a swathe of coronavirus lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. presidential election week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% lower on Friday, logging its biggest monthly drop since a brutal sell-off in March, as a new wave of regional COVID-19 restrictions threatened a nascent economic recovery.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

