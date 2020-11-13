UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

TSCO

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 69 points lower at 6,270 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L will set up solar farms, fit more solar panels in its stores and roll out electric vehicles, bringing forward a target for its UK business to be net-zero carbon emissions by 15 years to 2035.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England is looking at whether it could introduce a graduated system of "strong and simple" capital rules for smaller lenders and building societies, Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser, Dominic Cummings, is expected to leave his position by year-end, the BBC reported late on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher, as fears over the economic fallout from mounting cases of COVID-19 overshadowed hopes of a vaccine, although the metal was on track for its worst weekly performance since late-September.

* OIL: Oil prices fell pressured by fears about a slow recovery in the global economy and fuel demand due to an accelerating rise in COVID-19 infections, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by vaccine hopes.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.7% lower on Thursday after rallying more than 7% this week as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.

