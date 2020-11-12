UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Nov 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 62 points lower at 6,320 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* UK HOUSING: The boom in Britain's housing market carried on into October as a gauge of house price growth struck a new 21-year high, but next year looks set to be much quieter, a survey showed.

* COVID-19: Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications resigned on Wednesday, a move that suggested tension at the heart of government as Britain prepares to leave the EU on Dec. 31, 2020.

* UK TRANSPORT: London said on Wednesday it would need up to $3.8 billion more support from the British government for its transport system in the next financial year to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, after dropping over 1% in the previous session, as concerns over the economic fallout from surging COVID-19 cases outweighed positive vaccine news.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trade, taking the week's gains to more than 12% on growing hopes that the world's major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of COVID-19 dent fuel demand.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.4% higher on Wednesday as optimism about an effective COVID-19 vaccine offset concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a deadlock in Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Mediclinic International Plc

MDCM.L

HY earnings

National Grid Plc

NG.L

HY earnings

WH Smith Plc

SMWH.L

FY results

3i Group Plc

III.L

HY earnings

Premier Oil Plc

PMO.L

Trading and operations update

Vesuvius Plc

VSVS.L

Q3 trading statement

Qinetiq Group Plc

QQ.L

HY results

Burberry Group

BRBY.L

Interim results

ITV Plc

ITV.L

Trading statement

B&M European Value Retail

BMEB.L

HY results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.