UK Stocks Factors to watch on Nov 11

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,603 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures UP 0.11% ahead of cash market open.

* BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems BAES.L slightly raised its profit forecast, saying demand for its capabilities remained high and orders for military kit this year, including Germany's plan to purchase new Typhoon jets, had exceeded expectations.

* COCA COLA HBC: Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L beat analysts' estimate for third-quarter revenue, helped by a rebound in demand from fast-food chains, pubs, theatres and other public spaces during summer as COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

* JD WETHERSPOON: J D Wetherspoon JDW.L posted lower sales for the first quarter of its new financial year, hit by coronavirus restrictions, including changes in the tier categories, a 10pm curfew and a requirement to order all food and drink at the table.

* GREAT PORTLAND: Property developer Great Portland Estates GPOR.L reported an 18% plunge in the valuation of its retail portfolio due to the coronavirus restrictions, with office take-up in central London dropping to a record low.

* WORKSPACE: Workspace Group WKP.L swung to a first-half loss and pushed back a decision on full-year dividend as the office space provider struggled with a rise in customers vacating and downsizing due to the coronavirus crisis.

* INFORMA: Britain's Informa Plc INF.L said it could become cash positive by January after completing its debt restructuring and refinancing, coupled with its cost cutting programme, as the group struggles with the coronavirus hit to the events industry.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, supported by a softer dollar, while concerns about surging COVID-19 cases in the United States and logistical challenges over the mass roll-out of a potential vaccine further bolstered the metal's appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed over 1%, after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories have fallen more than expected.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.8% higher on Tuesday as prospect of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and optimism about a Brexit trade deal with European Union electrified the mood.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.