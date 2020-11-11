UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,603 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L will halve crude processing capacity and cut jobs at its Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore as part of an overhaul to reduce its carbon emissions.

* BREXIT: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting Northern Ireland's peace deal in the Brexit process when he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, hinting at potential tensions over Britain's EU exit even as the pair emphasised common ground in other areas.

* UK REGULATOR: Britain will intervene to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, publishing details of new laws covering potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy, the government said.

* COVID-19: Almost two-thirds of people in Britain say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 but young people are far more likely to refuse a jab than older people, according to a published opinion poll.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, supported by a softer dollar, while concerns about surging COVID-19 cases in the United States and logistical challenges over the mass roll-out of a potential vaccine further bolstered the metal's appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed over 1%, after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories have fallen more than expected.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.8% higher on Tuesday as prospect of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and optimism about a Brexit trade deal with European Union electrified the mood.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Renold Plc

RNO.L

HY earnings

Great Portland Estates

GPOR.L

HY earnings

Workspace Group

WKP.L

HY earnings

BAE Systems

BAES.L

Trading statement

Tullow Oil

TLW.L

Trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

