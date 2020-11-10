UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points lower at 6,144 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1% ahead of cash market open.

* DIRECT LINE: Motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L posted lower premiums due to weak car sales in the face of COVID-19 crisis.

* CAPITA: Outsourcer Capita CPI.L said it lost nearly a 100 million pounds in third-quarter revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its businesses.

* LAND SECURITIES: Property developer Land Securities Group LAND.L posted a bigger first-half pretax loss as rent payments were hit by a raft of store closures and fall in consumer demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

* PERSIMMON: Homebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L declared another interim dividend of 70 pence per share and said it was fully sold up for the current year.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods PFD.L raised its full-year trading profit outlook and said it expects higher demand for its brands due to the recent government restrictions on eating out.

* MEGGITT: Aero-parts engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said it expected to make underlying operating profit of between 180 million pounds and 200 million pounds for 2020.

* JOBS: Britain's unemployment rate rose in the three months to September to 4.8%, as expected, and redundancies hit their highest level on record, official data showed.

* GOLD: Gold rose 1%, as focus returned to the likelihood of more monetary stimulus to revive a global economy still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped as concerns over fuel demand in the near term in coronavirus-hit Europe and the United States returned to haunt the market after an overnight surge on progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 4.7% higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery.

