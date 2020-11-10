Companies
CPI

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower at 6,144 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items, futures

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points lower at 6,144 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1% ahead of cash market open.

* DIRECT LINE: Motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L posted lower premiums due to weak car sales in the face of COVID-19 crisis.

* CAPITA: Outsourcer Capita CPI.L said it lost nearly a 100 million pounds in third-quarter revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its businesses.

* LAND SECURITIES: Property developer Land Securities Group LAND.L posted a bigger first-half pretax loss as rent payments were hit by a raft of store closures and fall in consumer demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

* PERSIMMON: Homebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L declared another interim dividend of 70 pence per share and said it was fully sold up for the current year.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods PFD.L raised its full-year trading profit outlook and said it expects higher demand for its brands due to the recent government restrictions on eating out.

* MEGGITT: Aero-parts engineer Meggitt MGGT.L said it expected to make underlying operating profit of between 180 million pounds and 200 million pounds for 2020.

* JOBS: Britain's unemployment rate rose in the three months to September to 4.8%, as expected, and redundancies hit their highest level on record, official data showed.

* GOLD: Gold rose 1%, as focus returned to the likelihood of more monetary stimulus to revive a global economy still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped as concerns over fuel demand in the near term in coronavirus-hit Europe and the United States returned to haunt the market after an overnight surge on progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 4.7% higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPI LAND PSN PFD

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular