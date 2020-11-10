UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points lower at 6,144 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* CONSUMERS: Consumer spending, a rare bright spot for Britain's economy during the coronavirus pandemic, faded in October although the re-introduction of lockdowns prompted a renewed stockpiling spree, surveys showed.

* REGULATOR: Britain's accounting and corporate governance regulator called for global rules to improve how companies inform investors about how their activities relate to climate change and cutting carbon emissions.

* ASTRAZENECA: An AstraZeneca AZN.L executive on Monday said he felt encouraged by "incredibly promising" COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

* KAZ MINERALS: KAZ Minerals' KAZ.L fifth-biggest investor says it plans to vote against a 3 billion pound ($3.94 billion) take-private plan orchestrated by the company's chairman, Oleg Novachuk, because it undervalues it.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws that would allow him to breach the terms of Britain's European Union exit treaty.

* GOLD: Gold prices firmed after falling as much as 5.2% in the previous session, as hopes of more U.S. stimulus measures to cushion the COVID-19 pandemic hit bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped as concerns over fuel demand in the near term in coronavirus-hit Europe and the United States returned to haunt the market after an overnight surge on progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 4.7% higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Land Securities Group Plc

LAND.L

HY results

Meggitt Plc

MGGT.L

Q3 trading statement

Renewi Plc

RWI.L

HY earnings

Electrocomponents Plc

ECM.L

HY earnings

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

DLGD.L

Q3 trading statement

Signature Aviation Plc

SIGSI.L

Q3 trading statement

Persimmon Plc

PSN.L

Trading statement

Premier Foods Plc

PFD.L

HY earnings

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

