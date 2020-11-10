UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points lower at 6,144 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* CONSUMERS: Consumer spending, a rare bright spot for Britain's economy during the coronavirus pandemic, faded in October although the re-introduction of lockdowns prompted a renewed stockpiling spree, surveys showed.
* REGULATOR: Britain's accounting and corporate governance regulator called for global rules to improve how companies inform investors about how their activities relate to climate change and cutting carbon emissions.
* ASTRAZENECA: An AstraZeneca AZN.L executive on Monday said he felt encouraged by "incredibly promising" COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
* KAZ MINERALS: KAZ Minerals' KAZ.L fifth-biggest investor says it plans to vote against a 3 billion pound ($3.94 billion) take-private plan orchestrated by the company's chairman, Oleg Novachuk, because it undervalues it.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws that would allow him to breach the terms of Britain's European Union exit treaty.
* GOLD: Gold prices firmed after falling as much as 5.2% in the previous session, as hopes of more U.S. stimulus measures to cushion the COVID-19 pandemic hit bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
* OIL: Oil prices dropped as concerns over fuel demand in the near term in coronavirus-hit Europe and the United States returned to haunt the market after an overnight surge on progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 4.7% higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Land Securities Group Plc
LAND.L
HY results
Meggitt Plc
MGGT.L
Q3 trading statement
Renewi Plc
RWI.L
HY earnings
Electrocomponents Plc
ECM.L
HY earnings
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
DLGD.L
Q3 trading statement
Signature Aviation Plc
SIGSI.L
Q3 trading statement
Persimmon Plc
PSN.L
Trading statement
Premier Foods Plc
PFD.L
HY earnings
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan)
((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Companies Videos
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Albemarle, Barrick Gold, Qualcomm, Nikola, Canopy Growth
- Southwest pilots seek changes to 737 MAX runaway stabilizer procedure
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tricida, Cancer Genetics, Penumbra Inc
- Dubai Aerospace targets more lease-back deals as airlines struggle through pandemic