UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 33 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BOE: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was less opposed to negative interest rates than before the coronavirus crisis escalated, but that there were "mixed reviews" about how well they had worked for other central banks.
* METALS: Copper prices rose, with London copper hitting a more than two-month high, as hopes of a swift recovery in the global economy pushed equities higher and boosted risk sentiment.
* GOLD: Gold fell, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data.
* OIL: Oil prices advanced as a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories and output cuts by major producers helped ease concerns about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains.
* London's FTSE 100 index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early fall partly thanks to solid quarterly results from data firm Experian, while investors remained hopeful of a recovery after the looming new coronavirus-induced recession.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
IntegraFin Holdings
IHPI.L
HY Earnings Release
Tate & Lyle
TATE.L
FY Earnings Release
Qinetiq Group
QQ.L
FY Earnings Release
Assura PLC
AGRP.L
FY Earnings Release
Investec
INVP.L
FY Earnings Release
Intertek Group
ITRK.L
Trading Statement
Pets at Home
PETSP.L
Q4 Earnings Release
Inchcape
INCH.L
Q1 Trading Statement
Aviva
AV.L
Q1 Market Update
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))
