UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 33 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BOE: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was less opposed to negative interest rates than before the coronavirus crisis escalated, but that there were "mixed reviews" about how well they had worked for other central banks.

* METALS: Copper prices rose, with London copper hitting a more than two-month high, as hopes of a swift recovery in the global economy pushed equities higher and boosted risk sentiment.

* GOLD: Gold fell, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data.

* OIL: Oil prices advanced as a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories and output cuts by major producers helped ease concerns about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains.

* London's FTSE 100 index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early fall partly thanks to solid quarterly results from data firm Experian, while investors remained hopeful of a recovery after the looming new coronavirus-induced recession.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

IntegraFin Holdings

IHPI.L

HY Earnings Release

Tate & Lyle

TATE.L

FY Earnings Release

Qinetiq Group

QQ.L

FY Earnings Release

Assura PLC

AGRP.L

FY Earnings Release

Investec

INVP.L

FY Earnings Release

Intertek Group

ITRK.L

Trading Statement

Pets at Home

PETSP.L

Q4 Earnings Release

Inchcape

INCH.L

Q1 Trading Statement

Aviva

AV.L

Q1 Market Update

