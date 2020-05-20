UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points lower

on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings HSBA.L expects to achieve double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business in Asia Pacific in the next three years, as it looks to grab a bigger share of the growing rich population, the unit's regional head told Reuters.

* SUPERMARKETS: British supermarkets have warned Brazil they might have to boycott its products if lawmakers there pass a contentious bill that could enable faster destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

* LOCKDOWN: Just over a third of companies in Britain believe they can fully restart operations while implementing the government's coronavirus workplace guidance, a survey showed.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's RDSa.L 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery is restarting full production on the hydrocracker on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* COMPASS: Compass Group CPG.L raised 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of new capital on Tuesday at a hefty discount to its market value, seeking to reduce debt as the coronavirus crisis threatens to force a scaling back of the world's largest catering company.

* GOLD: Gold prices gained as bleak data from major economies reflected the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, while the initial euphoria over a potential COVID-19 vaccine fizzled and gave way to safe-haven demand.

* OIL: Oil prices rose amid signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories but worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

* Britain's mid-cap index climbed for the third straight session on Tuesday on hopes of a speedy recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled recession, while more UK firms moved to shore up cash reserves to ride out the slump.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Ninety One

N91.L

FY Earnings Release

Marks and Spencer Group

MKS.L

FY Earnings Release

Great Portland Estates

GPOR.L

FY Earnings Release

Bloomsbury Publishing

BLPU.L

FY Earnings Release

Severn Trent

SVT.L

FY Earnings Release

Coats Group

COA.L

Trading Statement

Experian

EXPN.L

FY Results

