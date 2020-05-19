UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 9 points higher
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said it was in talks with governments around the world to strike coronovirus vaccine production deals similar to one it agreed with Britain over the weekend.
* BOE: A chorus of comments from top officials at the Bank of England about negative interest rates has revived talk that the British central bank might resort to cutting borrowing costs below zero to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shutdown.
* CHINESE FIRMS: China is urging domestic companies to look at listing in London, several sources told Reuters, as the country aims to revive deals under a Stock Connect scheme and strengthen overseas ties in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
* GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by strained Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook, although positive news from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the metal's gains.
* OIL: Oil prices were mixed, with Brent pulling back from an early gain on profit-taking, while U.S. crude extended its rally amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up on a resumption of economic activity.
* Britain's FTSE 100 index recorded its strongest performance since late March on Monday as investors bet on a faster recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Avon Rubber
AVON.L
HY Earnings Release
Topps Tiles
TPT.L
HY Earnings Release
Renew Holdings
RNWH.L
HY Earnings Release
First Derivatives
FDPF.L
FY Earnings Release
Imperial Brands
IMB.L
HY Earnings Release
HomeServe
HSV.L
FY Earnings Release
Georgia Capital
CGEO.L
Q1 Corporate Sales
DCC
DCC.L
FY Results
Greencore
GNC.L
HY Earnings Release
UDG Healthcare
UDG.L
HY Earnings Release
