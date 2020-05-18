UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

Adds company news items and futures

May 18(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 91 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.7% ahead of cash markets open.

* INTU PROPERTIES: British mall operator Intu Properties Plc INTUP.L warned it would likely breach its debt commitments at the end of June due to falling rental payments and will seek standstill agreements with creditors to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

* FERREXPO: Pellets producer Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L appointed James North as its acting chief executive officer, six months after Kostyantin Zhevago stepped down temporarily to resolve issues at his former business in Ukraine

* HOCHSCHILD MINING: Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining HOCM.L said it would restart production at its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru, targeting full output from these locations in the coming weeks.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair reported a profit after tax of 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the year to March 31, but said it was unable to provide a forecast for the current year due to COVID-19 and cut its annual passenger traffic target by a further 20%.

* BoE: The Bank of England is looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the country's economy to fight the coronavirus crisis, the BoE's chief economist was quoted as saying.

* GOLD: Gold rose to its highest since October 2012 as worries regarding the souring U.S.-China relations and bleak U.S. economic data underpinned the safe-haven metal. GOL/

* METALS: Copper prices climbed as the reopening of economies paralysed by the coronavirus crisis boosted hopes of a revival in demand for metals. MET/L

* OIL: Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel, supported by output cuts and signs of gradual demand recovery amid easing coronavirus curbs, with U.S. oil showing no signs of last month's contract expiry price rout.

* London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in China's factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822683;))

