UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 419 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 9.5% ahead of cash markets open.

* EUROPEAN FUTURES: European futures tumbled 10% as the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil prices crashing, adding to fears the world was sliding into recession on the back of the coronavirus epidemic.

* BRITAIN'S FCA: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it was reviewing whether market participants are getting value for money for the data they buy from stock exchanges and other vendors.

* CINEWORLD: Cineworld CINE.L said its biggest shareholder Global City Theatres B.V. had agreed to sell around 7.9% of the British cinema operator for about 116 million pounds ($152.61 million) to buyers including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

* COVID-19: Britain on Sunday advised citizens against all but essential travel to a number of areas in northern Italy because of the spread of coronavirus there.

* WIZZ AIR: A Wizz Air WIZZ.L press conference in Abu Dhabi scheduled for Tuesday, where Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi was due to attend, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday.

* TESCO: Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said it had agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to a combination of CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

* BRITISH INSURERS: Insurers are expected to pay policyholders an estimated 363 million pounds ($471.79 million) for flood and wind damage from two storms in Britain last month, the Association of British Insurers said on Saturday.

* OIL: Oil prices plummeted around 30%, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production in April.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 3.6% on Friday as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets. Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of bonds.

