UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

March 6 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 114 point on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* VIRGIN MEDIA: Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global LBTYA.O, on Thursday reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company's database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.

* BREXIT: Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending watchdog said on Friday, in the first detailed estimate of the cost of Brexit.

* COVID-19: Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as the number of cases rose to 13 from six a day earlier.

* UK EMPLOYERS: British employers' demand for staff accelerated in February, with a job vacancy index seeing the biggest monthly jump in more than six years, a survey of recruiters showed on Friday.

* OIL: Oil slid nearly 1% on Friday as worries about global oil demand and economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by concern over non-OPEC crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output further to support prices.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since February 2016 over fears that the global coronavirus outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 1.6% on Thursday with investors spooked by concerns over global economic growth as more businesses were bruised by the coronavirus outbreak.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Redde Northgate

REDD.L

Q3 2020 trading statement release

Network International Holdings

NETW.L

Full year 2019 earnings release

NMC Health

NMC.L

Q4 2019 earnings release

Phoenix Group Holdings

PHNX.L

Full year 2019 earnings release

SIG

SHI.L

Full year 2019 earnings release

Murray International Trust

MYI.L

Full year 2019 earnings release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((aniruddha.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.