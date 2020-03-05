UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 4 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen up 0.53% ahead of cash markets open.

* RIO TINTO: Investors in Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX have renewed efforts to force the world's biggest iron ore miner to commit to targets that would scale back emissions of its customers in line with the Paris Agreement on combating climate change.

* FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

* TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco TSCO.L, will start price matching Aldi on hundreds of everyday items, firing the latest salvo in its fight to stem the market share gains of its rival.

* INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION: Britain's investment industry trade body has warned companies ahead of their 2020 annual general meetings that they must disclose more about how they are handling climate change risk.

* GOLD: Gold edged up on Thursday on safe-haven buying fuelled by worries about the fast-spreading coronavirus, but a rise in equity markets limited bullion's gains.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in which Saudi Arabia is expected to push the group and its allies including Russia to agree to further output cuts to support the market.

* EX-DIVS: BHP Group BHPB.L, Evraz EVRE.L, Persimmon PSN.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L, RSA Insurance Group SA.L, Standard Chartered STAN.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 16.5 points off the FTSE 100 .FTSE, according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.5% on Wednesday as investors bet on possible rate cuts in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency move to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Redde Northgate

REDD.L

Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release

Gresham House

GHE.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Arcontech Group

ARC.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

NMC Health

NMC.L

Q4 2019 Earnings Release

Network

International

NETW.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Schroders

SDR.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Synthomer

SYNTS.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Capital & Regional

CAL.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Indigovision Group

ID2A.L

Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release

Domino's Pizza Group

DOM.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Tyman

TYMN.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Phoenix

Group

PHNX.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Premier Oil

PMO.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Spirent

Communications

SPT.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Aviva

AV.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Kier Group

KIE.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

CLS Holdings

CLSH.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Pagegroup

PAGE.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Headlam Group PLC

HEAD.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Coats Group

COA.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Capita

CPI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

ITV

ITV.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Admiral Group PLC

ADML.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Spire Healthcare

SPI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Melrose Industries

MRON.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

