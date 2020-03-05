UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5
March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 4 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen up 0.53% ahead of cash markets open.
* RIO TINTO: Investors in Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX have renewed efforts to force the world's biggest iron ore miner to commit to targets that would scale back emissions of its customers in line with the Paris Agreement on combating climate change.
* FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
* TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco TSCO.L, will start price matching Aldi on hundreds of everyday items, firing the latest salvo in its fight to stem the market share gains of its rival.
* INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION: Britain's investment industry trade body has warned companies ahead of their 2020 annual general meetings that they must disclose more about how they are handling climate change risk.
* GOLD: Gold edged up on Thursday on safe-haven buying fuelled by worries about the fast-spreading coronavirus, but a rise in equity markets limited bullion's gains.
* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in which Saudi Arabia is expected to push the group and its allies including Russia to agree to further output cuts to support the market.
* EX-DIVS: BHP Group BHPB.L, Evraz EVRE.L, Persimmon PSN.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L, RSA Insurance Group SA.L, Standard Chartered STAN.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 16.5 points off the FTSE 100 .FTSE, according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.5% on Wednesday as investors bet on possible rate cuts in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency move to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Redde Northgate
REDD.L
Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release
Gresham House
GHE.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Arcontech Group
ARC.L
Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
NMC Health
NMC.L
Q4 2019 Earnings Release
Network
International
NETW.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Schroders
SDR.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Synthomer
SYNTS.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Capital & Regional
CAL.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Indigovision Group
ID2A.L
Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release
Domino's Pizza Group
DOM.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Tyman
TYMN.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Phoenix
Group
PHNX.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Premier Oil
PMO.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Spirent
Communications
SPT.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Aviva
AV.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Kier Group
KIE.L
Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
CLS Holdings
CLSH.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Pagegroup
PAGE.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Headlam Group PLC
HEAD.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Coats Group
COA.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Capita
CPI.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
ITV
ITV.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Admiral Group PLC
ADML.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Spire Healthcare
SPI.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
Melrose Industries
MRON.L
Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
