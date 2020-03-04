UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4
March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 14 points lower at 6,704 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health NMC.L founder BR Shetty is considering selling all or some of his Abu Dhabi-based pharmaceutical business Neopharma, which is valued at about $1 billion, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he would welcome the "lunatics" of the Green Party entering government in Ireland as part of ongoing coalition talks as this would mean they would be forced to "confront reality".
* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on expectations that major producers have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. O/R
* GOLD: Gold prices rose, extending gains from a 3% rise in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to cushion the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus.
* London's bluechip index rose for a second day on Tuesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus, marking the central bank's first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Elementis
ELM.L
FY Results
Devro
DVO.L
FY Results
Gfinity
GFIN.L
HY Results
Vivo Energy
VVO.L
FY Results
Capital & Regional
CAL.L
FY Results
Legal & General
LGEN.L
FY Results
Just Eat
JE.L
FY Results
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2777 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to coronavirus case - report
- Mauritius blocks some Italian visitors over coronavirus concerns -Alitalia
- Singapore commodity firm Agritrade International put under interim judicial management
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Chesapeake Energy, Salesforce.com