UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

March 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 122 points higher at 5,116 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 4.5% ahead of the cash market open.

* JD SPORTS: Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L said it has delayed the publication of its financial results to May and has enough cash resources to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

* AMIGO HOLDINGS: Subprime lender Amigo holdings AMGO.L said it would temporarily cease all new lending activity, barring emergency loans to key workers in financial distress as Britain steps up its fight against coronavirus.

* 888 HOLDINGS: Online gambling firm 888 Holdings 888.L said on Tuesday its 2020 core profit could be impacted by high single-digit millions of dollars if the global sporting events continued to be disrupted until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

* DIAGEO: Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's biggest beer maker, and Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.L said it will halt mining of mineral sands in South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 3.8% on Monday to its weakest close since October 2011, as economists predicted a contraction of the global economy and a raft of UK firms warned of earnings hits amid the spread of the coronavirus.

