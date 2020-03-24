UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

March 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 122 points higher at 5,116 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
* DIAGEO: Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's biggest beer maker, and Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.L said it will halt mining of mineral sands in South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand. O/R
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 3.8% on Monday to its weakest close since October 2011, as economists predicted a contraction of the global economy and a raft of UK firms warned of earnings hits amid the spread of the coronavirus.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Idox
IDOX.L
Full Year Results
S&U
SUS.L
Full Year Results
Cambridge Cognition Holdings
COGC.L
Full Year Results
Mortgage Advice Bureau
MAB1.L
Full Year Results
eve Sleep
EVEE.L
Full Year Results
Nucleus Financial Group
NUC.L
Full Year Results
Essensys
ESYS.L
Half Year Results
Zotefoams
ZTF.L
Full Year Results
Bonhill
BONH.L
Full Year Results
Mears
MERG.L
Full Year Results
Personal
PGH.L
Full Year Results
EKF Diagnostics
EKF.L
Full Year Results
Alliance Pharma
ALAPH.L
Full Year Results
YouGov
YOU.L
Half Year Results
Learning Technologies Group
LTGL.L
Full Year Results
IHS Markit
INFO.N
Q1 Results
A.G.Barr
BAG.L
Full Year Results
Kingfisher
KGF.L
Full Year Results
