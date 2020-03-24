UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

March 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 122 points higher at 5,116 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

* DIAGEO: Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's biggest beer maker, and Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.L said it will halt mining of mineral sands in South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 3.8% on Monday to its weakest close since October 2011, as economists predicted a contraction of the global economy and a raft of UK firms warned of earnings hits amid the spread of the coronavirus.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Idox

IDOX.L

Full Year Results

S&U

SUS.L

Full Year Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings

COGC.L

Full Year Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB1.L

Full Year Results

eve Sleep

EVEE.L

Full Year Results

Nucleus Financial Group

NUC.L

Full Year Results

Essensys

ESYS.L

Half Year Results

Zotefoams

ZTF.L

Full Year Results

Bonhill

BONH.L

Full Year Results

Mears

MERG.L

Full Year Results

Personal

PGH.L

Full Year Results

EKF Diagnostics

EKF.L

Full Year Results

Alliance Pharma

ALAPH.L

Full Year Results

YouGov

YOU.L

Half Year Results

Learning Technologies Group

LTGL.L

Full Year Results

IHS Markit

INFO.N

Q1 Results

A.G.Barr

BAG.L

Full Year Results

Kingfisher

KGF.L

Full Year Results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2777 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.