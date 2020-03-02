UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Adds futures and company news items

March 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 116 points higher at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 2.15% ahead of cash markets open.

* HISCOX: Insurer Hiscox HSX.L said it has received some claims in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, after reporting a plunge in 2019 profits.

* SENIOR: British Boeing supplier Senior SNR.L reported a fall in both 2019 adjusted and pretax profits and said it expected 2020 margins to fall as the halt in production of 737 MAX jets weighed on its business.

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY: Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS said it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero DHER.DE to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.

* NMC HEALTH: UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health NMC.L said it would ask its lenders for an "informal" standstill on debt, as it confirmed the appointment of Moelis MC.N as a financial adviser to assist on talks with its banks.

* OIL: Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. O/R

* GOLD: Gold rose more than 1%, recouping losses from a steep slide in the previous session, amid the fast-spreading coronavirus and hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Fed.

* London's FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global recession intensified.

