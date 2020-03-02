Companies

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Contributors
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 116 points higher at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 2.15% ahead of cash markets open.

Adds futures and company news items

March 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 116 points higher at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 2.15% ahead of cash markets open.

* HISCOX: Insurer Hiscox HSX.L said it has received some claims in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, after reporting a plunge in 2019 profits.

* SENIOR: British Boeing supplier Senior SNR.L reported a fall in both 2019 adjusted and pretax profits and said it expected 2020 margins to fall as the halt in production of 737 MAX jets weighed on its business.

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY: Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS said it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero DHER.DE to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.

* NMC HEALTH: UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health NMC.L said it would ask its lenders for an "informal" standstill on debt, as it confirmed the appointment of Moelis MC.N as a financial adviser to assist on talks with its banks.

* OIL: Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. O/R

* GOLD: Gold rose more than 1%, recouping losses from a steep slide in the previous session, amid the fast-spreading coronavirus and hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Fed.

* London's FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global recession intensified.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2777 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular