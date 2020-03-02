UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Companies

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 116 points higher at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* NMC HEALTH: NMC Health NMC.L, the UAE healthcare company, has hired Moelis & Co MC.N to advise on a debt restructuring, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* OIL: Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. O/R

* GOLD: Gold rose more than 1%, recouping losses from a steep slide in the previous session, amid the fast-spreading coronavirus and hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Fed.

* London's FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global recession intensified.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Senior

SNR.L

Full Year Results

Johnson Service Group

JSG.L

Full Year Results

Countrywide

CWD.L

Full Year Results

Hiscox

HSX.L

Full Year Results

