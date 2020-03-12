UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening down 347 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LONDON STABBING: British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday.

* TRAVEL CURB: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L will pay out part of a delayed bonus to former Chief Executive Sam Walsh after a dispute resolution process found that the payments should not be held up, both parties said on Thursday.

* EUROPEAN BANKS: Europe's banks have called on European Union authorities to ease capital rules and other regulatory barriers to helping businesses struggling because of the coronavirus epidemic.

* OIL: Oil prices sank again on Thursday along with the broader market after the United States banned travel from Europe following a World Health Organization declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold inched up on Thursday on worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the United States suspended travel from virus-hit Europe, although gains were capped as traders covered margin calls after a plunge in equities.

* EX-DIVS: Anglo American AAL.L, CRH CRH.L and Land Securities LAND.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 3.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 1.6% on Wednesday as investors doubted whether a Bank of England rate cut and a 30 billion-pound ($39 billion) economic stimulus plan would be enough to counter the shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Helios Towers PLC

HTWS.L

Full Year 2019 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Release

Bodycote PLC

BOY.L

Full Year 2019 Bodycote PLC Earnings Release

Go-Ahead Group PLC

GOG.L

Half Year 2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC Earnings Release

Savills PLC

SVS.L

Full Year 2019 Savills PLC Earnings Release

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC

BRK.L

Half Year 2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC Earnings Release

Knot Offshore Partners LP

KNOP.N

Q4 2019 Knot Offshore Partners LP Earnings Release

Computacenter PLC

CCC.L

Full Year 2019 Computacenter PLC Earnings Release

Marshalls PLC

MSLH.L

Full Year 2019 Marshalls PLC Earnings Release

Tullow Oil PLC

TLW.L

Full Year 2019 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Release

Intu Properties PLC

INTUP.L

Full Year 2019 Intu Properties PLC Earnings Release

Just Group PLC

JUSTJ.L

Full Year 2019 Just Group PLC Earnings Release

Galliford Try Holdings PLC

GFRD.L

Half Year 2020 Galliford Try PLC Earnings Release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)

((aniruddha.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.