UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 39 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LOOKERS: British car dealership Lookers LOOK.L said on Tuesday it had identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions and postponed its annual results until the second half of April.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc BARC.L has told employees that a member of its trading staff in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said on Tuesday.

* FINANCIAL FIRMS: Banks and other large financial companies in major cities across the world ramped up their emergency measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, with Barclays Plc BARC.L and BlackRock Inc BLK.N confirming one case in their New York offices.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday as hopes U.S. producers would cut output lent support, but gains were capped by growing doubts about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus, which continues to spread globally.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, as doubts about a stimulus package proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic weighed on risk sentiment.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.1% on Tuesday as optimism around stimulus measures by major central banks was overshadowed by heightened coronavirus fears in Sweden.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Pharos Energy

PHARP.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Quilter

QLT.L

Full Year Results

Kin and Carta

KCT.L

Half Year 2020 PLC Earnings Release

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

AMSU.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Lookers

LOOK.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

IP Group

IPO.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Dignity

DTY.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

G4S

GFS.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Balfour Beatty

BALF.L

Full Year Earnings Release

FirstGroup

FGP.L

Winter Trading Statement Release

Prudential

PRU.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

