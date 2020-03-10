UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 138 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* WALL STREET: Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday and recession worries loomed large as tumbling oil prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run.

* KKR: Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N said late on Monday an employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized.

* BHP GROUP: BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L is in good shape to take action should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger acquisition opportunities, the global miner's Chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Tuesday.

* NMC HEALTH: GKSD Investment Holding on Monday pulled out of preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health NMC.L, days after the UAE-based hospital operator was relegated from London's bluechip index .FTSE.

* PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L said on Monday its Snaitech betting units in Italy will remain closed until April 3, as per the government's decree on all betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to halt the coronavirus spread.

* OIL: Oil prices bounced back 7% on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus despite a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, retreating from the last session's jump above the key $1,700 level, as hopes for global stimulus measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted riskier assets and the dollar.

* London's FTSE 100 .FTSE plunged to an almost four-year low on Monday as a crash in oil prices driven by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia stoked global recession fears, with investors alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Forterra PLC

FORT.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Simplybiz Group PLC

SBIZ.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Team17 Group PLC

TM17.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Close Brothers Group PLC

CBRO.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

ULE.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

French Connection Group PLC

FCCN.L

Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

John Menzies PLC

MNZS.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Witan Investment Trust PLC

WTAN.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

H & T Group PLC

HTGR.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

LSL Property Services PLC

LSL.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

TP ICAP PLC

TCAPI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Informa PLC

INF.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

DFS Furniture PLC

DFSD.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Arix Bioscience PLC

ARIX.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Cairn Energy PLC

CNE.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Gresham Technologies PLC

GHT.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

John Wood Group PLC

WG.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Countrywide PLC

CWD.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC

SLA.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((aniruddha.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

